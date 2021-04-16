Woman screamed during uptown Charlotte sex assault, leading to quick arrest, cops say

A woman’s screams for help led to a quick arrest in an uptown Charlotte sexual assault Friday morning, police said.

Just before 6 a .m., the woman was walking in the 200 block of East Trade Street when a man pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Private security officers at the nearby Transportation Center heard the woman’s screams. The officers caught up with the man as he tried to run away, police said.

CMPD sexual assault unit officers charged Aljaquan Hugue, 37, with attempted second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of sexual battery.