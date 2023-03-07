Woman searches for missing parrot using Addams Family theme

A woman is desperately trying to find her beloved missing pet parrot by whistling the theme tune to The Addams Family.

Deborah Hubbard, from Longden in Shropshire, said the male cockatiel was last seen at 12:30 GMT on 1 March.

She said the pale grey bird, with a yellow head and peachy cheeks, flew away after a neighbour stepped outside as he was perched on her shoulders.

"We are devastated, no words describe it," Ms Hubbard said.

She said she had walked through the nearby park trying to call the bird by humming and whistling his favourite tunes and calls.

"He's very friendly," she said. "If you whistle the [Addams Family] theme tune, he will come and sit on your head - it's his go-to tune."

'In tears'

She said she had been looking after the six-year-old cockatiel, who she chose not to publicly name, for under a year after he was rehomed by his previous owner.

He flew away after Ms Hubbard's neighbour, who looks after the bird occasionally, stepped outside the house without realising he was still perched on her shoulders.

Ms Hubbard said her "nervous" cockatiel has never previously been outdoors, describing it as a pampered bird which loves eating sunflower seeds, banana, egg and toast.

"We just don't even know what direction he flew in," she said. "We were all in tears."

She said a few unverified sightings had been reported in the area but she hoped somebody was looking after it.

"We think people are confusing him with another wild parrot who has been flying around the area," she said.

"He's such a character and a beloved family pet."

Ms Hubbard appealed for anyone with any information to contact her through Facebook or by phoning local vets, having put up several posters in the area.

"We won't give up hope of finding him entirely," she said.

