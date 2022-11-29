Woman searching for her brother finds him dead in Clayton County Jail

A woman who said she had been searching for her brother for days found out he had died inside the Clayton County Jail.

Laterral England said her brother left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving, and she hadn’t heard from him since.

It wasn’t until after his death that she learned the father of three had been arrested for trespassing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and later died in police custody.

