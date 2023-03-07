Woman seeking cosmetic procedure kidnapped with 3 other Americans in Mexico

The search continues for a group of four U.S. citizens who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico last week after crossing the border from Texas so one of them could have a cosmetic procedure, officials said.

The FBI is offering $50,000 for any information leading to the return of the four Americans, whose whereabouts are unknown. Authorities believe they were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in Matamoros on March 3 in a case of mistaken identity.

The four people were in a minivan with North Carolina license plates and crossed over the border from Brownsville, Texas, to Matamoros when they were abducted, FBI officials said.

A frightening video shows gunmen dragging and then shoving people into the back of a white pickup truck in broad daylight.

Authorities are concerned about the group's well-being since videos appear to show some of them severely wounded, a U.S. official told NBC News.

"It's a race to identify them so that we can establish contact and maybe begin negotiations here," NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi said on TODAY on March 7.

One of the victims was identified to NBC News as LaTavia Washington McGee by her cousin and family spokesperson, Aliyah McLeod.

She said a group that included McGee traveled from South Carolina in a rented vehicle with North Carolina plates to Mexico so that one of the members of the group could undergo a "medical procedure."

A woman in the group had been looking to undergo a cosmetic medical procedure, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Zalandria Brown told The Associated Press that her younger brother, South Carolina resident Zindell Brown, is another one of the victims. She said her brother and two friends had accompanied a third friend who was traveling to Mexico for a tummy tuck surgery.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” Brown told The Associated Press.

The Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where Matamoros is located, has been under a level 4 travel warning by the U.S. State Department since October due to crime and kidnapping.

"It's devolved over the years to the point now where there is increasing drug-related, violent criminal organizations seeking to kidnap for ransom," Figliuzzi said.

The State Department had issued a warning reminder just hours before the kidnapping took place following a pair of shootings in Tamaulipas that closed schools.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com