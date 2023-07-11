Woman seeking freedom in 1980 murder case remains jailed

Jul. 10—CHILLICOTHE, Missouri — A woman imprisoned for decades in a St. Joseph murder is pressing her claim of innocence, but she will wait until next year for a chance at freedom, a judge decided on Monday.

Sandra Hemme, 63, maintains she did not murder Patricia Jeschke, a library worker who was found dead at age 31 via strangulation in her home along North Riverside Road on Nov. 12, 1980. Hemme appeared on Monday before Judge Ryan Horsman of the 43rd Judicial Circuit Court in Chillicothe, Missouri. She is represented by Sean O'Brien with assistance from the Innocence Project. She received an evidentiary hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024. Authorities then returned Hemme to the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

"I graduated from law school in the year she went to prison," said O'Brien, who teaches law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. "I'm thinking about retiring. It's been 43 years. Every breath I've taken as a lawyer, she's been in prison for a crime she did not commit."

In proceedings formally against Chillicothe Correctional Center Superintendent Chris McBee, who administers the prison, Hemme's attorneys have filed a habeas corpus petition, which, if granted, requires her immediate release based on innocence. Andrew Jacob Crane and assistant counsel appeared Monday for the Office of the Attorney General of Missouri and did not contest the need for an evidentiary hearing. What happens after the evidentiary hearing, expected to last three days, is now up to Horsman.

"We're just really excited about it and we can't wait to bring her home," said Joyce Kays, Hemme's sister, who attended Monday's hearing. "The whole family has always believed in her."

Jane Pucher, an Innocence Project attorney out of New York City, said the Innocence Project is grateful for a chance to vindicate Hemme.

"She is innocent, she should never have been questioned in the first place, and she deserves to be home," Pucher said. "This has been a lot of pain and a lot of work for her entire family."

Hemme, aged 20 at the time of the murder, had been a psychiatric patient for about eight years prior at the St. Joseph State Hospital at Belt and Frederick. St. Joseph Police Department detectives interrogated her at the hospital, including during a time when she was under sedation, according to her attorneys.

"She was questioned at a time when she was about as vulnerable as a person could be," Pucher said. "She was being medicated in a way that was literally designed to overbear her will. She was being physically restrained and what's called 'chemically restrained' with medications designed to subdue her.

"It was clear when she was questioned that she had no knowledge of this crime. There was no motive for her to harm this person. She didn't know this victim. But yet, she was targeted."

The investigation eventually led to Hemme pleading guilty to capital murder in April 1981, and she received a sentence of 50 years in prison without parole. Hemme's attorney in 1981 had advised her that she would be sentenced to death if she did not plead guilty, as alleged by those now working on her behalf. For this reason, among others, the Innocence Project has alleged Hemme's constitutional right to effective counsel was violated.

If Hemme's conviction is deemed invalid, Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson will be prompted to drop the case or ask for a re-trial. Davidson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem