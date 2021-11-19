Woman seeking ride to pay probation fees charged with automobile theft

Nov. 18—A Crossville woman seeking a ride to Knoxville so she could make a payment on her probation supervision fees has been charged with auto theft after being accused of taking an acquaintance's vehicle.

Ashton L. Smith, 25, 518 Storie Ave., is charged by Knoxville Police with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 (auto theft). A man with her when she was taken into custody Tony Starkes Jr., 23, no address available, was taken into custody on a warrant from Putnam County.

CPD's MPtl. Joshua Mangas wrote in his report he was dispatched to Keys St. Monday where he met with Ronald James Davenport, 29, Turkey Blind Rd., who reported that his 2008 Saturn Aura valued at $9,000 had been stolen from the parking lot of his place of employment.

The victim told police that Smith had asked him for a ride to Knoxville "to pay on her probation fee" and that he told Smith he would consider it. He told police permission to take the car was never given.

The investigation led to police accessing a GPS locator on the recently purchased vehicle that placed the car in Knox County. Det. Koby Wilson was called to assist in the investigation and Knoxville Police Department was notified where the vehicle was located.

When the vehicle was stopped by Knox police, Smith was found to be the driver and Starkes a passenger. Both were taken into custody and Davenport was notified as to where his car was located.

