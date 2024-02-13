Woman seeks justice for fiancé who was hit and killed on Gaston County road

A Gastonia woman says she will attend every court appearance of the man accused of hitting and killing her fiancé.

Investigators say James Mitchell was killed while he was walking along South New Hope Road in Gastonia on Jan. 28. They say a truck veered off the road, took out mailboxes, and hit Mitchell.

“He’s walked down there thousands of time,” said Vanessa Glenn, who was engaged to Mitchell.

“I think it was horrible, horrible,” Glenn said.

ALSO READ: Gastonia invites public to learn more about traffic project around hospital

The driver of the truck, David Pope, stayed at the scene.

Last week, Pope was charged with death by motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Glenn is worried that Pope’s bond may get lowered.

“He don’t need to get out,” she said.

“Justice won't be served if he gets out.”

The fiancée of a man hit and killed while walking on S. New Hope Road says she will attend every hearing for suspect David Pope. James Mitchell died walking home blocks from his Gastonia home. pic.twitter.com/TLFbRqXiam — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) February 13, 2024

In the past year, Pope has been arrested on seven separate counts of failure to appear in court.

Glenn is concerned that if Pope makes bond, he won’t come back.

“Justice won’t be served if he gets out. He took somebody’s life,” she said.

Glenn says she will attend every hearing to keep Pope’s bond high as nagging questions linger.

“Does it bother him? Does he have any remorse,” Glenn said.

Police have questions too. They want to know if Pope was impaired.

According to court records, they got a search warrant to have his blood tested. Channel 9 is waiting to learn what they found.

VIDEO: Gastonia residents, businesses concerned about road widening project