Woman seeks justice for fiancé shot in East Windsor in 1985

Feb. 22—Deana Prest lost her first love in the early hours of Sept. 12, 1985.

Her fiancé, Carmen J. DeLuca III, or "CJ," was the manager of the Gas & Save station at 163 Bridge St. in East Windsor, right by the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 91. He had recently fired an employee for selling drugs, and, unable to find someone to work the overnight shift, he was working it himself, Prest recalled in a recent telephone interview from her home in the Adirondack mountains of New York.

Around 2:43 a.m., someone called East Windsor police to report an apparent robbery in the trailer that was temporarily being used for sales while the station was under renovation. Police found DeLuca's body facedown on the floor of the trailer. He had a single, fatal bullet wound in his back.

DeLuca, 23, had left his wallet in his car and didn't have identification on him.

Prest — who then used her maiden name, Antes — had told DeLuca she would keep him company at the station that night. But they both fell asleep on the couch of their apartment in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam, Massachusetts, and she didn't wake up until the phone rang sometime around 3 a.m.

The call was from an East Windsor police dispatcher asking for DeLuca. Prest said he was working and asked what had happened, when the dispatcher quickly got off the phone, she recalls. Prest got in her car and drove to the gas station.

"I was terrified because I knew something was wrong between the phone call I got and the fact that he wasn't answering the phone at the station," she said. When she arrived, she saw crime-scene tape surrounding the area and was sure something was "very wrong."

She doesn't recall exactly when she learned for certain that her fiancé had died but said, "I think I knew immediately."

She recalled being interviewed by police in the hotel next door to the station, then going to a friend's nearby home.

Never went back

"I never went back to our apartment," she said, adding that she also never returned to her job at a Hartford-area Combustion Engineering facility.

She moved to Ashfield, the western Massachusetts town where her mother lived.

It was four years before she formed another serious relationship, with Paul Prest, whom she would marry in 1992. The couple, who raised two children together, will celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

Only after their children had moved away to go to school, Deana Prest said, did she have the "emotional bandwidth" to turn her attention to the long-stalled investigation of DeLuca's murder. She said her husband has been "incredibly supportive" of her efforts to get justice for her long-deceased fiancé over the last seven years.

Deana Prest emailed the Cold Case Unit of the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice on New Year's Day 2015 to ask what had happened with the case.

She said in the email that DeLuca's mother, Arlene, had died the previous month, "never having recovered from the loss of her son."

"I was devastated by his death, and it took me a very long time to pull myself together and move on," Deana Prest wrote. "One of my deepest regrets was not following his case and finding out if his killer was caught."

The Cold Case Unit referred the case to East Windsor police for further investigation.

For several years, Prest's communications with police were cordial. She kept them informed of family developments, including the declining health of CJ's father, Carmen DeLuca Jr., who stopped cancer treatments in 2016 and died "probably two years ago," she said in the recent interview.

Relations grew tense

Her relationship with police grew tense, however, after Prest discovered in 2018 that DeLuca's case wasn't listed on the Connecticut cold case website. In response to her inquiries, East Windsor Detective Sgt. Matthew Carl, who has since been promoted to lieutenant, requested a picture of CJ to post on the website. That upset her, she says, because she had given him pictures three years earlier.

"I have spent the last year watching CJ's father decline from cancer," Prest wrote in a March 12, 2018, email to Carl. "To say that I am frustrated that Carmen will pass without seeing his son's killers come to justice is an understatement.

"You have the name/s of those killers on your desk, the physical evidence in your possession, and the resources at your disposal to make this happen," she continued. "Yet another year has gone by, and you do not feel the same sense of urgency."

Eventually, Prest heard about the possibility of using the Connecticut Freedom of Information Act to pursue information on cold cases, and she made such a request to the East Windsor Police Department.

The department initially gave her copies of their records with many words blacked out. But in November the department gave her copies of the records with nothing blacked out.

The records show that police developed significant information within hours of DeLuca's death but were never able to assemble enough information that they felt they could make an arrest.

Just over three hours after DeLuca's body was found, a convenience store on the Boston Post Road in Orange was robbed by a man who shot the clerk twice but didn't kill him. The clerk activated the hold-up alarm, then watched the robber run into a field, where he was picked up by an early-1970s-vintage Cadillac.

The robber had been wearing a "painter's cap," which fell from his head as he left the store and was recovered by police.

The Orange clerk gave police a description of the robber, a "very slender" Black man, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, then believed to be in the 18 to 25 age range. A composite sketch of the suspect was created.

Same gun

The state Forensic Science Laboratory compared a bullet from the Orange robbery to the bullet that killed DeLuca and concluded that they were fired from the same gun.

Just over a month after DeLuca's death, detectives from Hartford and state police interviewed a confidential informant who gave them the unsolicited information that two men he named, who had recently been released from prison, were committing robberies all over the state.

The informant quoted one of the men as telling him that the pair had robbed an all-night gas station in East Windsor, right next to the highway, and that he had "shot that boy."

Absent from the available records is the informant's name or any information on the person's credibility or on whether the informant might have been willing to give up confidential status and testify at a trial.

The two men named by the informant were arrested in a convenience store robbery in Windsor that occurred two days after DeLuca's death. One of them — the one not quoted as admitting to DeLuca's shooting — admitted involvement in three crimes with the other man, including the Windsor robbery.

But he denied knowing anything about the East Windsor crime — and he died in 1994, the records show.

Last Oct. 8, state Cold Case Unit investigators and East Windsor Detective Cpl. Scott Roberts interviewed the "person of interest" quoted by the informant as admitting to the shooting, Carl reported in a Nov. 11 letter to East Windsor police Chief Edward J. DeMarco Jr.

No useful information

The man "did not provide any information with regards to this case that would assist investigators with any further leads," Carl wrote, adding that the man didn't acknowledge that either he or the deceased person of interest had been involved in the case.

"Currently, we have exhausted all known investigative leads in this case," Carl continued. "As such we are recommending that the Chief State's Attorney's Office review the entire case and provide guidance relative to the case status moving forward."

The documents on the East Windsor department's efforts show just how difficult that is. At least three other local police departments that investigated potentially related robberies reported that they no longer had records of those investigations, including the Orange department, which handled the shooting that occurred on the night of DeLuca's death and involved the same gun.

But Prest hasn't given up. She said she has been reaching out to the state Cold Case Unit but hasn't heard anything back.

