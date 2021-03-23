Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

Two people were found stabbed to death at a California home after a woman saw them being attacked during a Zoom call and called 911, police said.

Deputies responded to a possible kidnapping in Altadena on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They found a man’s body in the driveway and a woman’s body inside the home, both dead with multiple stab wounds.

The woman and man weren’t a couple, and the nature of their relationship hadn’t been determined as of Monday night, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The woman had been on a Zoom call with a colleague when the man was attacked, according to police. The caller also saw the woman get attacked and called 911.

“The person that the lady was still talking to on the Zoom with when the male was dragged out of the house, that alerted her and the suspect went inside and attacked her,” said Lt. Barry Hall of the sheriff’s department, according to KTLA.

Investigators determined a vehicle was missing from the home.

Robert Cotton, 32, showed up at the house driving a car belonging to one of the victims and said he lived there, according to police.

Cotton was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Authorities said both victims were in their 60s, CBS Los Angeles reported.

“We just can’t believe it,” said Darlene Thomas, a neighbor, according to the station. “We cannot believe it. We are in total shock.”

