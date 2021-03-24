Woman sees felony charges in Greenup County

Mar. 24—GREENUP — A Flatwoods woman facing multiple felony charges from last year has been charged in Greenup County, according to court records.

Jennifer Craft, 26, was booked back in November following a warrant service by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department at the U.S. 60 Knights Inn, records show. Last week, she was moved to the Greenup County Detention Center and has since been bonded out.

Craft was charged in Greenup County with first-degree wanton endangerment, providing false information to police, third-degree assault of a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading with a motor vehicle.

Her warrant shows the underlying incident occurred Nov. 16, 2020.

Craft was arrested in September 2020 in Greenup County following a 911 hang-up on U.S. 23 in Wurtland, according to another criminal citation. In that case, Craft said she had to call authorities because her baby wouldn't stop crying, records show.

When a Raceland Police Officer asked her to step out of the vehicle, they noticed a needle next to the driver's seat, according to the citation. That discovery turned up a small bag of suspected meth inside her wallet and another needle and spoon inside a bag full of baby clothes, records show.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com