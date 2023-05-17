Woman sees herself in revenge porn on company’s Facebook page, SC cops say. Ex charged

A woman checking her company’s Facebook page saw herself in a revenge porn photo, South Carolina officials said.

The woman had just gotten home on May 8 when she stumbled upon the picture, which showed her and her ex-boyfriend engaged in a sexual act, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The woman, who reportedly asked her company to remove the explicit photo from its Facebook page, believed her ex made the post under an account with a fake name. She said it was part of an ongoing series of incidents, which included obscene graffiti scrawled along her path to her job, according to incident reports.

Now, her former boyfriend is facing multiple charges, including stalking and disseminating/promoting obscenity unlawfully, records show.

The woman first filed a stalking report against her ex on May 2. She said her ex-boyfriend kept trying to call her but she wasn’t interested.

The woman also told police she thought her ex used red spray paint to write an obscene phrase about her along a Charleston-area interstate — “the same route she takes to work.” Another graffiti message said her name with the word “fire,” according to officers.

“She explained that the suspect was charged as an adult with arson (when) he was a juvenile, so she is in fear that the suspect may try to burn her house down,” police wrote.

Officers said they recommended the woman get a restraining order. Her 35-year-old ex, who posted bond in the case, was ordered to avoid contact with her, according to online court records.

