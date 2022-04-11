Woman sent to hospital after shooting on Winburn Drive, police investigating

A woman was sent to a hospital Sunday afternoon after a shooting in the Winburn area of Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

A report of shots fired in the area of Winburn Drive and Gerald Drive was received by police around 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found an adult female with a gunshot wound.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they don’t have any specific suspect information to release as of Monday morning. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.