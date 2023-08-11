Woman sent to prison for kidnapping Canton baby while posing as social worker

Gavel

CANTON ‒ A Coshocton woman who posed as a social worker to kidnap a baby has been sentenced to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn L. Heath sentenced Sapphire R. McDougleh, 34, after she pleaded guilty to abduction, burglary, forgery, interference with custody and impersonating an officer.

The judge ordered her to pay court costs and any monitoring fees. She gave the defendant credit against her sentence for 138 days already spent in jail.

The incident occurred March 16, when McDougleh posed as a social worker to kidnap a 3-week-old baby from the child's mother at Skyline Terrance Apartments in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive SE. The mother told Canton police that a woman wearing a name tag and claiming to work for Child Protective Services took her girl. The father said the woman forced her way inside.

The child was later found unharmed in Coshocton County.

McDougleh will spend one to three years on parole after being released from prison. If she lives in Stark County while on parole, she would be required to participate in the county's re-entry program.

McDougleh pleaded guilty Aug. 2 and was sentenced the same day. The judge's order accepting the plea and sentencing the defendant was filed Wednesday.

A 20-year-old Coshocton man who was found with McDougleh and the infant in his car was initially charged with complicity to kidnapping, but a Stark County grand jury ruled there was not enough evidence to indict him.

