Woman sentenced to 10 years for fatal stabbing committed at Lexington apartments

A woman charged with a deadly 2017 stabbing was sentenced to 10 years by Fayette Circuit Judge Jeffrey Taylor on Tuesday afternoon.

Tonisha Hendrickson, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $9,400 in restitution for the death of a man named Antwain Hayes, who was 37 at the time of the stabbing. Hendrickson will be credited for time already served in jail, which will reduce her prison time.

Hendrickson was originally charged with murder, but she pleaded guilty to to second-degree manslaughter. Her charge was amended down following mediation in April.

Police found Hayes stabbed when they responded to a call of a disorder at Forty57 Apartments on Mooncoin Way on Sept. 12, 2017.

Before Hendrickson was sentenced, Sherry Russell, a woman close to the victim, gave a statement on their behalf and said the case had been a long process for the victim’s family, as well as the defendant’s.

“I am glad this day has finally come. … I hope (Hendrickson) can find peace within herself. Lots of people were affected by this including children,” Russell said. “I am certain drugs had a lot to do with this, and I work with individuals in recovery so I hope she finds the help she needs and heals from this situation.”