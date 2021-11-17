Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in Jay County slaying

Hannah Knapke

PORTLAND, Ind. — A third and final defendant convicted in a Jay County man's 2020 slaying was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

Hannah L. Knapke, 20, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, had pleaded guilty in September to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony that carried up to 30 years in prison.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison on Wednesday accepted the terms of a plea agreement calling for Knapke to receive a sentence of 17 years and six months of incarceration, with all but 10 years suspended.

Knapke had at first been charged with murder in the January 2020 shooting death of 31-year-old Shea Michael Briar.

In trials this year, Jay Circuit Court juries found Knapke's co-defendants — Esther Jane Stephen, 31, and Shelby Nichole Hiestand, 20 — guilty of murder. Both Portland women were later sentenced to 55 years in prison by Hutchison.

At the time of her arrest, Stephen was head coach of the softball team at Fort Recovery High School and Hiestand was her assistant coach. Knapke had played on the team.

Stephen and Briar shared a young daughter, and conflicts had developed over issues including his visitation rights.

In a ruling last week, the Indiana Court of Appeals found Stephen "decided that she would rather kill Briar than co-parent, (and) plotted with accomplices to eliminate him from her life as well as her child’s."

Investigators said Hiestand fired the fatal gunshot.

According to an affidavit, Knapke met with Stephen and Hiestand on the night of the slaying, took part in a discussion of plans to kill Briar, and was present when he was shot.

Knapke was a student at a college in Iowa at the time of the slaying.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

