Woman sentenced to 11 days in jail for firing gun in downtown Spokane bar

May 17—A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend 11 days in jail related to firing a gun in a downtown Spokane bar late last year.

Savanna Merrill pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault on May 11.

Merrill, who witnesses described as visibly distraught, according to court documents, pointed a gun at a Spokane Transit Authority bus driver and patrons at Red Room Lounge, 521 W. Sprague Ave, on the evening of Dec. 10, 2021

The bar's bouncer grabbed the gun and wrestled it away from Merrill, according to court documents. At some point a shot was fired.

Merrill was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for allegedly kicking a responding officer.

As part of her plea agreement, two first-degree assault charges were combined into one third-degree charge, according to court documents.

Merrill had no prior felony convictions and used a first-time offender waiver which allowed Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel to sentence her to 11 days in jail, which she has already served.

She will be on community custody, also known as probation, for one year and is required to comply with substance abuse treatment, if recommended, following a mental health evaluation. Merrill is also not allowed to visit establishments where the "primary commodity" is alcohol.