Woman sentenced to 12 years in 2019 shooting case

May 19—PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman who had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery relating to the December 2019 shooting death of an Ohio man was sentenced Wednesday for 12 years in prison.

Andrea Paige Fry, 22, of Bluefield pleaded guilty last March to first-degree robbery. Fry was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony in the death Dec. 22, 2019 death of Edward Earl Duck III of Ohio.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department found Duck shot outside a Brushfork home. Fry had been tasked by a local drug dealer, who had recruited Duck to sell drugs, to show him around the area.

After being shot once, Duck told deputies that his name was Bobby Campbell, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective Cpl. M.S. Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Duck later passed away at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

Most of the state's information concerning the case came from Fry, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said earlier.

Duck said in his 911 call that it was a drive-by shooting because he was found in his vehicle outside of the trailer, "so he told 911 he thinks it's a drive-by and he doesn't know who shot him," Lynch said previously. "He gave them a false name, so that all differs from what Andrea Fry said happened that night."

There were problems with Fry's credibility, Lynch said. She first said one person was the shooter, then changed her account later and said another did it. The state did not have any corroborating evidence to support Fry's statements.

Sadler sentenced Fry to a determinate term of 12 years in prison, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. The sentence will run concurrently with a sentence Fry is currently serving for forgery of a public record. She was given 855 days credit for the time she spent in jail after her arrest.

Three other defendants in the case, Devon Adolph Yarrell, Kaleb Jordan Merritt and Deliezha Devonte Gravely appeared last January before Judge Sadler for plea hearings. The three men were indicted by the October 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Yarrell, Merritt and Gravely each entered into best-interest pleas and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. In a best-interest plea, a defendant is not admitting to committing the offense, but pleading guilty because if they went to trial, he or she could be facing conviction on charges carrying more serious penalties. All three men were sentenced to time served while in jail and on home confinement. The remaining charges were dismissed.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

