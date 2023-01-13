Woman sentenced to 126 years for murder of 8-year-old girl in Marion

A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison nearly a year after an 8-year-old girl was shot to death in Marion, Arkansas.

The West Memphis Police Department announced the news on Thursday, January 12, 2023 by sharing a post from Families in Transition.

On April 11, 2022, 24-year-old Shanterria Montgomery began shooting in the area of Sherwood Cove and Hickory Street.

One of those bullets hit 8-year-old Ja’Myiah Hall in the head. Hall was rushed to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where she died.

Ja'Myiah Hall, 8, died after being shot in the head in Marion, Arkansas on April 11, 2022.

Authorities said Montgomery started shooting after people showed up in the area with “splatterball” guns.

A jury convicted Montgomery of murder, terroristic act and tampering with evidence.

