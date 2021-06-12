Woman sentenced to 14 years in Dollar Store shooting

Jun. 11—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge on Friday sentenced Maiah Madrid-Schleicher to 14 years in prison in the 2019 shooting death of a woman outside a Family Dollar store on East Central.

Amanda Madrid, 25, had been shopping for hamster food shortly before she was fatally shot on Feb. 27, 2019.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury on found 28-year-old Madrid-Schleicher guilty on April 6 of voluntary manslaughter with the use of a firearm in Madrid's death, court records show.

State District Judge Neil Candelaria said before passing sentence that the April 6 verdict was Madrid-Schleicher's fourth felony conviction, making her a poor candidate for probation and making it illegal for her to possess a firearm.

"I don't understand why you possessed a firearm at the time of this offense," he said.

Candelaria also said he agreed with the prosecution's contention that Madid-Schleicher had provoked the conflict with comments she made to Madrid both inside and outside the store.