Woman sentenced to 15 years of community supervision for husband’s murder in Caldwell County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of her husband in Caldwell County.

Dena Storch pleaded guilty to murder on Jan. 18. She was sentenced to 15 years of community supervision, according to court documents.

In 2021, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office found 82-year-old Lothar Storch dead. The sheriff’s office said Lothar appeared to have been shot multiple times.

A few days later, sheriff’s office detectives received a voluntary confession from Dena, and she was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said in 2021.

