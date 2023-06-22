Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal downtown Spokane stabbing

Jun. 21—A judge sentenced a 31-year-old woman Wednesday to 15 years in prison for stabbing and killing a 23-year-old woman last year at a downtown Spokane apartment.

Ashley N. Garrity pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter with a deadly weapon enhancement in the killing of 23-year-old Faith Cook. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno then sentenced Garrity to 183 months in prison — the recommended punishment by the prosecution and defense.

Garrity will serve three years of community custody when she is released from prison.

Police responded to the stabbing call around 11:45 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer Haven Apartments, 9 E. First Ave., according to court documents.

Officers found Cook with stab wounds to her chest, and she died at the scene, court records say. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office said Cook died from a stab wound to the torso.

A witness who was with Cook and Garrity said the victim and defendant started arguing and physically fighting in the apartment, documents say. The witness told police she did not see the stabbing but heard Cook say Garrity stabbed her.

Another resident at the apartment complex told police Garrity came over that day and then left. Some time later, Garrity knocked on her door and said police were coming and she was going to jail.

Garrity was arrested a few days later. She told police she and Cook were arguing about drug paraphernalia. Garrity said Cook attacked her and that Garrity pushed Cook away from her but did not remember stabbing her.

Spokane County deputy prosecutor Jonathan Degen and Garrity's attorney, Matthew Rabinovitch, said drugs played a significant role in the incident.

Rabinovitch said Garrity has a history of drug addiction and mental illness, and she was impaired by fentanyl and other substances at the time of the crime. Rabinovitch said Cook also had drugs in her system.

Rabinovitch said Garrity would have had a valid self-defense argument if the case went to trial, but Garrity wanted to resolve the case.

"All this happened very, very fast," Rabinovitch said.

Jamie Temple, Cook's mother, took issue with Rabinovitch's statements.

"It's being painted like my daughter is a horrible person, but that's not fair," Temple told the court.

She said her daughter did not deserve to be stabbed.

"This has torn my whole family apart," Temple said.

Garrity, wearing gray Spokane County Jail inmate clothing, apologized to Cook's family and said she did not intend to cause Cook harm.

Moreno told the family she was extremely sorry for its loss. She said, unfortunately, she sees these types of cases often, and they are typically fueled by drugs.

"I'll bet if it weren't for the drugs, this likely would not have happened," Moreno said.