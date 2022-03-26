Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing 37-year-old last fall in Spokane Valley

Mar. 25—A woman charged in the killing of Allyson R. Davis last fall in Spokane Valley will spend 17 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Kayla J. Holden, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery Friday in Spokane County Superior Court, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release. Judge Tony Hazel sentenced Holden to 17 years .

Joel Simpson and his friend, Davis, were parked in the morning hours of Oct. 11 at a mobile home park on Custer Road in Spokane Valley when Holden pulled what appeared to be a pistol out and pointed it at Davis, 37, and Simpson, according to court documents. Holden reportedly demanded that Davis give her money and other belongings, when Davis lunged toward Holden in the back seat, the documents stated. Holden then allegedly fired the pistol, striking Davis.

Simpson reportedly rushed Davis to a hospital, where Davis was taken into surgery but died.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Officer determined Davis' cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.

Holden was arrested Dec. 21 and has remained in the Spokane County Jail , deputies said.