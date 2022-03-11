Woman sentenced to 18 years for striking husband with car in Norfolk parking lot, causing his death

Relatives of Bashirah Tripp and James “Duke” Johnson, Jr. agree the couple had a highly “toxic” and “volatile” marriage.

The two were frequently seen arguing and cursing at each other, according to testimony offered by three relatives Friday during a sentencing hearing in Norfolk Circuit Court. Sometimes their fights got physical. Eventually, one turned deadly.

It all came to a head in August 2020, when Tripp needed to see an oral surgeon about two chipped front teeth her attorney said were damaged when her husband struck her in the mouth, and gave her a black eye.

On the afternoon of Aug. 6, 2020, Tripp picked Johnson up from work and the two got into an argument. Johnson wanted her to drive him home but Tripp insisted on taking him to her dental appointment at Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk, according to a court document.

After they arrived, Johnson called his wife selfish for refusing to drive him home. Tripp responded by throwing his belongings out the car and driving off, leaving Johnson behind. She returned a few minutes later, however, when she realized her cell phone was among the things she threw out.

What happened next was caught by a nearby surveillance camera and witnessed by several horrified onlookers. As Johnson stood talking on his phone, unaware his wife had returned, he stepped from the shopping center’s sidewalk onto the roadway. Tripp then accelerated her car, and drove straight into him, knocking him into the air, and then striking two other cars.

Afterward, she grabbed the bumper that had come off her car in the crash and threw it at her husband — motionless on the ground. Johnson, then 35, remained in a vegetative state for 14 months before he died as a result of his injuries.

On Friday, Norfolk Circuit Judge Jerrauld C. Jones sentenced Tripp to 18 years in prison.

Tripp, of Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding last year. While Johnson remained alive, she accepted a plea deal with prosecutors that indicated she would not be charged with any higher offenses if he died, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Graham Stolle said.

Sentencing guidelines recommended Tripp — who shared two children with Johnson — receive a term between 11 to 24 years.

Jones issued his sentence after Assistant Public Defender Michelle Monfiletto provided a lengthy description of Tripp’s background, which Monfiletto said included being physically and emotionally abused by her parents and sexually assaulted by multiple relatives.

Tripp, now 35, was once raped at gunpoint, the defense lawyer said, and was forced to give up her first child after giving birth at age 13. She later was abused by her husband, Monfiletto said.

Johnson’s mother and sister described him during their testimony as playful, silly, loving, and caring. His sister, Latoya Johnson, said that while Johnson could be “vulgar” and “disrespectful” toward his wife, Tripp treated him much the same way.

“He did not deserve this,” Latoya Johnson told the judge. “No one deserves something like this.”

Tripp apologized to the court and Johnson’s family before the sentence was handed down, and said she prayed his family might be able to forgive her.

“I can’t begin to express my remorse,” she said. “He was my husband. The love of my life. I loved James with every fiber of my being and I know he loved me just as much.”

Jones said he was sympathetic to the abuse Tripp suffered throughout her life, but her actions were inexcusable.

“I accept that and I think it would be unfair and unjust to ignore it,” Jones said of Tripp’s background. “But I cannot, and I refuse, to ignore the impact that her volatile actions have had on (Johnson’s) family ...We cannot tolerate that as acceptable behavior in this society.”

