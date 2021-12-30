Woman sentenced to 2 years for violating probation

Dec. 30—BYFIELD — A Haverhill woman on probation for breaking into storage units on Kent Way in 2019 was sentenced to two years in jail Tuesday after a judge ruled she violated several conditions of her release.

Katie Regan, 34, of Pear Tree Road was initially sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail in July 2019 after pleading guilty to larceny and breaking and entering charges in Newburyport District Court. But as part of her plea deal, all but nine months were suspended for two years while on probation.

During her two years on probation, Regan was to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, stay away from her victims and their property, stay away from Byfield Store-U-Self on Kent Way, undergo a mental health evaluation, and write an apology letter to one of her victims, according to court records.

Court documents show, however, that Regan failed to report to her probation officer from July 2020 to November 2021.

She failed to comply with court-ordered drug and alcohol testing, write a letter of apology, and pay required fines and fees. Regan also made false statements to the Haverhill Police Department.

As a result, Judge Peter Doyle sentenced her to two years in jail with nine months already served. Regan was given credit for 68 days in jail after she was picked up by police in October.

On May 3, 2019, Regan was arraigned on the following charges: breaking and entering of a building daytime for a felony (two counts), larceny over $1,200 and larceny under $250 from a person over 60 or disabled.

Among the items she stole were magazines and newspapers from the 1920s, heirloom Christmas ornaments, a table saw and lawn mower parts.

Police believe she was also responsible for similar storage unit break-ins in Methuen and Hampstead, New Hampshire, according to a report.

Former Newbury police Officer Joseph Gamache was contacted by a Byfield Store-U-Self employee after two renters reported someone cut through their padlocks and stole items, according to a police report.

The employee told Gamache he had video footage showing a BMW driving near the storage units at the time of the thefts April 3. Gamache watched the video and saw Regan getting out of the BMW and breaking into the units after cutting the locks.

"Officer Gamache identified a total of six possible units that had missing locks replaced with new locks similar to the lock on (one of the victim's) unit," Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski wrote in his report, adding that only two break-ins were confirmed.

Wojtkowski uploaded the video images to a law enforcement information-sharing network and received word from Methuen police within days that someone matching Regan's description may have broken into a Pleasant Valley Street facility.

"The female suspect was operating what appeared to be the same BMW and the physical description appeared to match the Byfield incident," Wojtkowski wrote in his report. "Methuen police were able to determine the license plate on the vehicle."

Police tracked the license plate number to Regan's boyfriend and quickly determined that she was the person in the videos.

During an interview, Regan denied the thefts, telling Wojtkowski she had rented units at the Byfield storage facility. Eventually, she admitted cutting the locks at the Byfield storage units and removing items from two units.

But Regan told Wojtkowski that a man she met at Walmart subleased the two units to her and she was merely cutting the old locks and replacing them with hers.

A few days later, Wojtkowski received word from Hampstead police that officers there arrested her for breaking into storage units. Wojtkowski then obtained a warrant for Regan's arrest.

Most of the items stolen from the Byfield units were never recovered, according to Wojtkowski's report.