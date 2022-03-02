Woman sentenced to 20 years in DUI manslaughter of former Gulf Breeze city clerk

A Louisiana woman received a 20-year prison sentence Tuesday after driving under the influence caused a crash that killed a Gulf Breeze woman in 2019.

On Sept. 28, 2019, Hornsby was driving approximately 73 miles per hour in a 35-mile per hour zone westbound on Gulf Breeze Parkway when she struck a GMC SUV at the intersection with St. Francis Drive.

The crash killed the driver of the SUV, 73-year-old Marita Rhodes, who was a longtime Gulf Breeze city clerk before her retirement in 2013. Hornsby and her daughter, who was 8 years old and riding in Hornsby’s sedan at the time, were not seriously injured during the crash.

Hornsby’s blood sample later revealed a blood alcohol content of .095, as well as the presence of benzodiazepines. Hornsby received two prior DUI convictions in Louisiana, the release said.

Hornsby fled the state to avoid sentencing in September and was taken into custody in Wheeling, Illinois.

Hornsby was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI with a minor in the vehicle and grand theft of electronic monitoring equipment, according to a press release.

Judge Darlene Dickey sentenced Hornsby to the maximum of 15 years for vehicular homicide and an additional five years for grand theft to be followed by one year of probation for the misdemeanor DUI charge. Hornsby’s driver’s license is also permanently revoked.

