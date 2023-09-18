Woman sentenced to 20-years for July 2020 murder

Sep. 18—MUSKOGEE — Family members of a McAlester man killed in July 2020 told a federal judge Monday they did not agree with a plea agreement in the case before the woman charged for the murder was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Several friends and family of Leonard Brokeshoulder were in attendance for the sentencing of 34-year-old Crystal Marie Haworth with four speaking during the Monday hearing at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

Those who spoke said the death of Brokeshoulder "killed a little of all of us inside" and that it was not fair to family members for people like Haworth to be free and asked for the judge to make an example out of the woman.

"There is a special place in hell for this woman," said one family member.

Haworth originally pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder in Indian Country. Haworth was initially indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with murder in Indian Country for Brokeshoulder's death.

The woman was charged in federal court due to her and Brokeshoulder's status as a Native American and the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma and subsequent rulings made by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applying the ruling to the Choctaw Nation.

A new plea agreement was made in the case after U.S. District Judge David Joseph disapproved of the original agreement of 17 and a-half years and maintained that a minimum sentence of 20 years was appropriate in the case.

Haworth's attorney spoke prior to her client's sentencing, stating that Haworth's lifelong mental health issues were a significant factor that led to her killing Brokeshoulder.

The attorney said Haworth was suffering severe psychosis and that she "can't explain" what happened that night and how she ended up naked at the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department where she later admitted to the crime.

Her attorney said with proper medication and treatment, Haworth is "the most stable she has been in her life."

Haworth told those in attendance that she was "a humbled and broken spirit" and that she was sorry for the loss of Brokeshoulder and hoped "God can have mercy and grace" on her.

Joseph said it was a difficult case "for a number of reasons" due to several factors and thanked the families of Brokeshoulder and Haworth who attended the hearing so they could understand the process.

Along with her 20-year prison sentence, Haworth is ordered to be evaluated for her eligibility for treatment programs and credit for time served. She is ordered to be supervised for five years following her release from prison with mandatory drug testing.

Brokeshoulder was found dead at a McAlester home in July 2020 after Haworth went to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office covered in blood and told jail staff that there was an injured man at a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Avenue.

An affidavit filed in the case states Brokeshoulder suffered numerous stab wounds to the torso and face along with a cut to his neck which nearly decapitated him along with numerous stab wounds to the upper part of his body.

The affidavit states during an interview with investigators, Haworth admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated "numerous times" she tried to cut off the man's head.

The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder "for the past few months" and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and "kill him and take all of his property," claiming the man "was so abusive and stuff," the affidavit states.

Attorneys for Haworth previously filed a notice of insanity defense in the case with Haworth ordered to undergo a mental health examination.

Records show the exam was completed in September 2022 with the findings sealed by a federal judge.