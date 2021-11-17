Woman sentenced to 20 years for stabbing death of Hawaii-based Marine

HONOLULU — A woman found guilty of stabbing her Marine husband to death during an argument in their Hawaii home has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Honolulu prosecuting attorney Steve Alm said his office asked for the maximum prison term for Evelin Iturbide at her sentencing Monday.

A jury found her guilty of manslaughter for the 2018 stabbing that killed Sgt. Juan Iturbide.

Juan Iturbide, 24, of Orange, California, was a food service specialist stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay.

Evelin Iturbide first told police she found her husband wounded, according to court documents. She told police she had heard shouting near the front door and found her husband bleeding.

She later told police she stabbed her husband after they had been drinking and fighting, according to court documents.

She will receive credit for time served, Hawaii News Now reported.

Her court-appointed attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.