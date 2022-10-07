Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

A woman pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2022, to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago.

Yamina Rookard, 17, was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder.

Officers were called around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2018, to the scene at Eastcrest Drive and Central Avenue and found a woman who had been shot.

Jessica Dawn Smith, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rookard was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail after the killing and has been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Rookard shot Smith in the back of the head outside an east Charlotte laundromat, prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced Rookard to 80-108 months in prison.



