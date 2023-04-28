Woman sentenced to 25 years for crash that led to child's death

A woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that led to a child's death pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Shalonna Marie Wadley, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence, five counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, two child safety restraint violations, three counts of failure to secure a safety belt on a minor, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance, operation of an unregistered vehicle and failure to wear a safety belt.

Wadley was sentenced to 25 years with the first 15 years to be spent in prison, according to Keagan Waystack, Augusta Assistant District Attorney.

The single-vehicle crash took place on Horseshoe Road on Feb. 27, 2020, according to previous reports. There were nine people in the suburban when it crashed.

LaBarron Wright, 6, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

At the time of the wreck, Wadley was on probation in connection with forgery and aggravated assault cases.

