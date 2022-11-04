Woman sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for murder of daughter's boyfriend

Nov. 4—It was an eighth birthday party a Bakersfield daughter won't ever forget.

But those unforgettable memories from Aug. 21, 2021, don't stem from a happy, carefree celebration.

Her father, Javontae Green, 29, was murdered on her birthday. On Thursday, the woman who was convicted of second-degree murder in Green's shooting death was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Jerrollyn Hunt, 42, appeared emotional at times, but didn't show much reaction when Kern County Superior Court Judge Judith Dulcich sentenced Hunt.

"I am happy it's over," LaDonya Knox, the mother of Green, said of the sentencing after it was over. "I am glad we can finally move on."

But it's also bittersweet, Knox added, while surrounded by family members all wearing green in remembrance of their loved one.

Knox said she feels bad for Hunt and her kids. She's met her, and her personality was always nice and kind.

"It was just a bad decision," Knox said.

The investigation

Hunt's daughter wanted to retrieve keys to a gray Chevrolet Malibu from Green, who was the daughter's boyfriend. She asked her mother, Hunt, to accompany her, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Two other women went with Hunt, and they left to find Green. But, they didn't find him initially, Hunt's daughter told police. Hunt was adamant about finding the keys because it was her car too, and they all went back to find Green, according to the offense reports.

A commotion erupted, and Hunt's daughter looked up to see her mother arguing with someone.

A witness, whose name was redacted from the court reports, said she had a clear view of the crime scene, the 200 block of Eye Street. She told police she saw a Black man being struck with sticks by multiple Black women.

Hunt then retrieved a firearm from her car, and shot Green, the witness told police in the court documents.

The court documents state Hunt admitted to shooting Green because she feared for her daughter's safety, the court documents state. Police also noted she showed remorse for the death.

Deputy Public Defender Tanya Richard, who represented Hunt, declined to comment. Hunt was initially charged with first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Knox, the mother of Green, remembered her son as a man always there for his family and friends. Her son's priority was to spend time with his daughters on their birthdays, holidays and tea parties, she said.

"He was just a good father," Knox said.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.