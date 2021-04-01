Woman sentenced for $400M Ponzi scheme
A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison.
Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, released Wednesday, would go well beyond the usual commitments to roads and bridges to touch almost every part of the country. It's a down payment on combating climate change, a chance to take on racial inequities, an expansion of broadband, an investment in manufacturing and a reorienting of corporate taxes to pay for everything.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Misinformation shared on Facebook is the biggest threat to Papua New Guinea's COVID-19 vaccine plans and the social media giant must take steps to "stop it", the Pacific country's health minister said on Thursday. Conspiracy theories about vaccines are so entrenched that even frontline health workers are hesitant to take the shot, Jelta Wong said at a talk with an Australian think tank that was streamed online. "Facebook is our biggest conspiracy theorist platform," Wong said at the Lowy Institute talk, adding people should not rely on unverified claims on Facebook to guide their approach to vaccines.
The decision has come amid a sharp increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.
Steve Parsons / WPA Pool / Getty ImagesThe Archbishop of Canterbury, the leader of the Anglican church, has broken his silence to confirm that no, Harry and Meghan did not get married in secret three days before their official wedding, as they told Oprah Winfrey.The archbishop’s comments in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica are likely to be the final word on the subject after the couple themselves last week clarified to The Daily Beast that what Meghan described as a marriage taking place three days before the televised ceremony was actually a private blessing.In an unusual intervention, Justin Welby said he would have committed a “serious criminal offence” if he had signed a “false” marriage certificate. Welby has come under pressure from some within the church to clarify the situation as other vicars have said they were being asked to carry out outdoor weddings following the interview. Under Church of England laws a religious wedding ceremony can only take place in a church.The marriage certificate, showing the date of the wedding as May 19, the date of the televised ceremony watched by a billion people, was published last week by British newspaper the Sun.In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, 39, said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Meghan added: “No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”Meghan’s remarks were initially taken at face value, leading to some unease that their formal ceremony was effectively a sham.Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.In the new interview, the Most Rev Justin Welby said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”In the wide ranging interview, Welby also discussed the dangers of “vaccine nationalism” and described Pope Francis as “a real reformist in many, many areas.”The suggestion of a secret wedding was just one revelation in the explosive Winfrey interview, which raised serious questions about how the royals treated Meghan. The couple alleged an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns” about how dark their children’s skin would be.Buckingham Palace issued an equivocal statement after the interview saying that “recollections may vary.” Prince William told journalists: “We’re very much not a racist family.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain should be seen as a "model for other white-majority countries" but more still needs to be done, a review into race inequality said on Wednesday, a conclusion that provoked fury from critics who branded it a "whitewash". The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government after widespread Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States. "Put simply we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities," Tony Sewell, the commission's chairman, said in a foreword to the report.
Housing activists in New York are calling for the cancellation of rent for the duration of the pandemic, echoing other rallies and strikes nationwide, as many Americans struggling to make monthly rent payments face eviction.NEW YORK HOUSING ACTIVIST, DAWN MILLER: "I have not worked since March 11, 2020."#CancelRent movement activist Dawn Miller was a food server at Brooklyn College until she was laid off a year ago when the pandemic began and is currently facing a 14-day notice to vacate her Brooklyn building:"...we are fighting for rent to be canceled, which means we don't want rent to be canceled forever. We are asking for rent cancelation, so for the duration of the pandemic. Until we are able to go out there and work where we can pay our rental. If we are not working and there is no way we can pay the rent."Since last spring, over 280,000 tenants have been evicted in 27 U.S. cities, according to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab. And roughly $57 billion is owed in back rent, according to Moody's Analytics.Other activists like Fitroy Christian are calling for more federal relief to help tenants pay back rent."In 2008, the last serious economic downturn that we had, they found a way to find trillions of dollars for the super-wealthy. Overnight, they found it. We're saying it is time for tenants and poor people to get that type of consideration."Landlords - some of whom haven't been paid in nearly a year - say they are hurting financially too, and are being unfairly vilified for a housing crisis created by a once-in-a-century health crisis.Meanwhile Miller, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Jamaica, says this year has been especially tough for her and her family:"I am the sole breadwinner. And I have to be going out independently to join the long food lines to get some food. It's, it's been a very difficult year finding food and trying to find work. But putting my health at risk to find work at the same time, it's hard."
