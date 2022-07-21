Woman sentenced to 5 years after hitting Phoenix police officer with vehicle, records say

A woman was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after hitting a Phoenix police officer on a motorcycle with her vehicle and fleeing the scene in December 2021, court records say.

Elizabeth Eaton, 52, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, which is a class 2 felony, according to court records. Police said the officer who was hit sustained a serious leg injury.

Court records show the officer was Adam O’Connor, who the Phoenix Police Department said has been with the agency for 16 years.

On Dec. 27, 2021, at about 12:30 a.m., police say a minivan turned in front of O’Connor, who was travelling on a motorcycle on Bethany Home Road. Video surveillance showed O’Connor was thrown off his motorcycle, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus said in a news release.

The person driving the minivan then fled the area, according to police.

Phoenix police later arrested Eaton in connection with the hit-and-run based on the evidence they collected, including Eaton’s vehicle having damage consistent with the crash with the motorcycle.

Court records show Eaton has a DUI from the year 2000. She has no other criminal history in Arizona.

