Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison after guilty plea in Johnson City baseball bat attack

A Binghamton woman who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in connection with a January home invasion and attack in Johnson City will serve five years in prison.

Amanda R. Hoyt, 32, was also sentenced Tuesday in Broome County Court to five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty in August to a single felony charge of first-degree attempted burglary.

Hoyt was initially charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault in connection with a Jan. 27 incident on Charles Street in the Village of Johnson City.

Hoyt and Shamirah Hauer, 24, also of Binghamton, forced their way into the female victim's apartment, assaulted her with a baseball bat and a hammer, and choked her unconscious, according to Johnson City police.

Hoyt and Hauer then stole property from the victim, and left before officers arrived at the scene, police said. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hauer, who was originally charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and second-degree strangulation, all felonies, pleaded guilty in June to a single count of second-degree assault. She was sentenced in September to two years in state prison.

Hoyt got a stiffer sentence because she is a repeat violent felony offender. She was convicted of second-degree attempted robbery in 2015 in Broome County, according to the District Attorney's Office.

