Woman sentenced to 85 months in prison for meth sales

Oct. 25—An Albert Lea woman was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison Monday for selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in 2021 on multiple occasions in the presence of her children.

Arycka Clark, 25, was convicted of one count of first-degree drug sale, a felony; two counts of drugs-cause or permit child or vulnerable adult to inject, inhale or be exposed to meth, a felony; and two counts of child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.

Clark was arrested in November 2021 with three others after selling methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin to confidential informants under the supervision of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

Court documents state all four of Clark's children were removed from her home and placed in foster care. Clark admitted that her two young children were present for the sale of drugs, and both children also tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

Clark will receive credit for 122 days already spent in jail.

In a separate court file, Clark was charged with third-degree drug sale and three additional counts of child endangerment. In that file, she reportedly sold about a half of a gram of heroin to informants, while three of her children were in the living room.

She was convicted on third-degree drug sale and one count of child endangerment and was sentenced to a stayed prison sentence of 21 months.

In a third case, charges of ineligible possession of firearm or ammunition and negligent storage of a firearm were dismissed.