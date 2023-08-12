Woman sentenced to 9 years in connection with an armed robbery in Catawba County

Taya McCathern, 29, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted on three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

The decision was made during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.

On June 13, 2022, police said McCathern and a man, both wearing black masks, approached a female victim in her driveway with handguns pointed at her. They forced her to let them in her vehicle and drive them to a different location, demanding money and her phone. When she told them she did not have money, they got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Later that same day, McCathern and that same man got out of a car in the parking lot of a business with handguns. They pointed the weapons at the two male victims and demanded wallets and cell phones, which the victims handed over, according to police.

Police said McCathern also spat on an officer in the Catawba County Detention Center on December 12, 2022, while being held there for charges. She allegedly told other defendants what she had done and said she would do it again.

McCathern will serve her sentence at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

