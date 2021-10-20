Woman sentenced for assault, drugs

MANKATO — A Mankato woman who hit another woman in the face with a bottle and soon after was caught with drugs in a vehicle was sentenced to more than five months in jail.

Botobayto Mark Ogud, 23, pleaded guilty to separate felony assault and drug possession charges and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

On Jan. 1 Ogud repeatedly hit a woman she knows, then she later hit her in the face with an empty liquor bottle during an argument at a Mankato residence, according to a court complaint. The other woman went to the emergency room at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato and was treated for a cut above her eye.

Before emergency room staff called police, a Mankato officer found Ogud and a man in a vehicle in the closed Riverfront Park the early morning of Jan. 2.

Marijuana, synthetic marijuana and pills that contained methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, those charges said.

Ogud was sentenced Monday to 160 days in jail, a little over half of which she already has served. She also must serve five years on probation and pay a $1,500 fine or work it off with community service.

Ogud also is facing still pending charges for allegedly fleeing from and kicking police officers in August and eating marijuana while she was being taken to jail.

