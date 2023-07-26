Woman to be sentenced Aug. 10 for $213K HRA theft

Jul. 26—The area woman who pleaded guilty to stealing over $200,000 from the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority over a 6-1/2-year span is slated to be sentenced Aug. 10 in U.S. District Court.

Marcie Marie Thumann, 45, entered the plea in October 2022 to theft from a program receiving federal funds and admitted to routinely embezzling HRA rent payments for her own personal use and benefit. Court documents stated Thumann pocketed cash payments and altered payee information on payments made by check and money order.

According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office last week, the total embezzled equaled $213,217, but there is a possibility the loss was much greater.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

U.S. attorneys are asking that the court order Thumann pay full restitution of $213,217 and sentence her to 15 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Thumann's attorney, Christina Zauhar of Halberg Criminal Defense, is recommending six months of home confinement followed by six months of supervised release, according to documents filed last week.

U.S. attorneys stated Thumann was hired as bookkeeper for the organization in July 2008 and she was solely responsible for recording and reconciling tenant rental payments to the HRA. The organization receives both federal and state funding to remedy the shortage of available housing for low-income residents.