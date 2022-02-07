Woman sentenced for beating, suffocating man to death in Charlotte in 2002

CHARLOTTE — A woman was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the chance of parole for her role in killing a man in Charlotte 20 years ago.

A jury in December found Dineane Ducharme guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in connection with Roberto Caraballo's death.

"I think what needs to be remembered here is that, even it it takes 20 years (to get a conviction), it's not OK to kill someone," Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said after the verdict was returned in December.

Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Ducharme Monday. Because a jury convicted Ducharme of first-degree murder, Michigan law mandates life in prison without the chance of parole.

Ducharme was among three people charged with Caraballo's death. Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in October 2019, and agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother, Beverly McCallum. McMillan was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison.

McCallum was living out of the country when the charges were issued in 2018. She was arrested in Rome in 2020 and was being held in an Italian jail as of December 2021, Lloyd said.

Caraballo's burned remains were found in a metal footlocker near a blueberry field in Ottawa County in 2002.

Caraballo's body was unidentified until 2015, which reinvigorated the investigation into his death. Investigators later learned the 37-year-old Caraballo had been suffocated and beaten to death in the basement of a Charlotte house in 2002.

McMillan told police the murder was planned and that McCallum, who was married to Caraballo, pushed her husband down the basement stairs where the three attacked him, according testimony in November 2018.

The three beat him with a hammer and, upon realizing he was still alive, suffocated him by wrapping a plastic bag around his head.

Ducharme told police her mother killed Caraballo, according to testimony from a hearing. She denied having anything to do with his death, but admitted she helped dispose of the body.

