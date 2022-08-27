Woman sentenced on child endangerment charges

Aug. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A woman charged with endangering three children by residing inside an apartment unfit for human habitation was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Troylynn Jackson, 45, address listed as Walnut Street, Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to two years in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program with the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Jackson was sentenced on three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Court records say Wilkes-Barre police responded to a report two children, ages 3 and 2, were inside a vehicle parked on Walnut Street without supervision for a length of time on June 13, 2021.

Police alleged Jackson was caring for the three children and two left her apartment without her knowledge.

When officers inspected Jackson's apartment to determine how the children were able to exit, they found the apartment filled with rotting and stale food, dirty dishes, sticky floors covered in feces and an infestation of bugs. The children were placed in protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

The apartment was condemned by the city's Health Department after the inspection.