Woman sentenced in connection with Loyalhanna meth lab

Sep. 29—A former Loyalhanna woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with a methamphetamine lab at her home that was shut down by state police.

Jennifer Lynn Williams, 55, now of Indiana County, was ordered to spend 18 months on house arrest.

She pleaded guilty Friday to operating a methamphetamine lab and depositing, disposing or storing chemical waste. Williams and Brian Miller, 54, were charged in connection with the lab.

Troopers said they got a tip about the lab operating at a home along Loyalhanna Dam Road. Multiple chemical items used for manufacturing methamphetamine were seized during a search, police said.

Miller was sentenced to a jail term on the charges, according to court records.

