Woman sentenced for conspiracy and wanton endangerment

Nov. 19—PRINCETON — A woman who pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy and wanton endangerment relating to a January robbery attempt near Glenwood was sentenced Thursday to four years of probation.

Amy Dawn Mitchem, 20, of Bluefield, went before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. Mitchem had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wanton endangerment. The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Mitchem last June on charges including first-degree robbery, conspiracy, wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A second person, Timothy Tyrone Gibbs, 31, of Mercer County was indicted on the same charges. Gibbs pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced in October to a total of 23 years in prison.

Gibbs was shot last January while trying to rob a Bluefield man at Strawberry Loop Road near Princeton. The intended robbery victim, who had brought a firearm, shot back after being fired upon and wounded Gibbs, according to police reports.

Gibbs first told investigators that he was walking from the intersection of Maple Acres Road and Glenwood Park Road. He said that when he reached Strawberry Loop, a male individual tried to rob him. Gibbs said that he was shot after a fight started and the male "produced a firearm," Lt. M.T. Hatfield of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said in his report.

Judge Swope sentenced Mitchem to a term of one to five years for conspiracy and five years for wanton endangerment, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Swope then suspended those sentences and placed Mitchem on four years of probation.

Mitchem has been on home confinement such she entered her guilty plea. She was pregnant at that time.

