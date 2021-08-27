Woman sentenced for coughing on officer

Aug. 27—DANVILLE — A former Danville woman was found guilty of aggravated battery for coughing on a police officer.

Kylie M. Taylor was found guilty on July 7, 2021, by a Vermilion County jury of two counts of the offense of Aggravated Battery to a peace officer, both class 2 felonies, according to a press release issue by State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

The jury heard evidence that on April 26, 2020, around 10 p.m. the Danville Police Department was called to 2320 N. Vermilion, in Danville, for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and identified Kylie Taylor and two other individuals whom she lived with at the residence. Upon investigation it was learned they were involved in a dispute in which multiple threats of violence were made between the individuals. Taylor and one other resident were arrested. During her arrest, Taylor intentionally coughed directly onto both officers as she was being placed in hand cuffs. Taylor then told the officers that she had recently been quarantined for COVID-19. Taylor further stated to the officers that she hoped both the officers to become infected with the virus.

Associate Judge Mark S. Goodwin presided over the jury trial. Today, at the sentencing hearing the People called Danville Police Officer Starkey to testify regarding the effect of Taylor's criminal actions on April 26, 2020. The People requested Taylor be sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The defense presented evidence in mitigation. The Judge sentenced Taylor to three days in jail and 24 months probation along with other standard terms and conditions.

Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department and Officer Starkey for continuing for continuing to keep our community safe through the pandemic.