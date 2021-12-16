Woman sentenced for driving drunk with children in car

Dec. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Black River Falls woman convicted of driving drunk in Chippewa Falls while having children ages 12 and 1 in her vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to serve nine months in jail and three years of probation.

Rachael R. Johnson, 32, pleaded no contest in September in Chippewa County Court with OWI-3rd offense and neglecting a child.

At her sentencing Wednesday, Judge Ben Lane ordered the sentence, which includes a fine and court costs totaling $2,327. She must maintain absolute sobriety during her probation period.

"This case carries some weight. There are two felonies involved," Lane said. "There is some gravity to these offenses."

Lane did make Johnson eligible for home release with ankle monitoring. Her driver's license also will be revoked for three years.

Lane warned her that if she fails terms of the conditions of her release, she would spend the remainder of her jail sentence incarcerated.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home in Chippewa Falls at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020, because of a call from a distraught 12-year-old child. The child informed officers that his mother was extremely intoxicated and had been drinking at her cousin's house all afternoon. She then drove both children. The 12-year-old said he got out of the car because he didn't feel safe with her driving.

When an officer approached Johnson's car, he observed she was hysterically crying. He also saw that the 1-year-old child was not fastened into a car seat.

A preliminary breath test showed Johnson had a 0.174 blood-alcohol level. She admitted she had consumed five or six drinks.

Johnson appeared via video conference call during Wednesday's hearing from her home in Black River Falls. She opted not to speak before being sentenced. She will serve her sentence in Jackson County; Lane ordered her to report to that jail by 1 p.m. She was given credit for two days served.

"Ms. Johnson has worked very, very hard on her rehab, and I want the record to reflect that," said defense attorney Fran Rivard.