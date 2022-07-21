Woman sentenced in fiery crash in Miamisburg

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jul. 20—A Dayton woman was sentenced Tuesday, the day before her 32nd birthday, to 36 months in prison for a fiery, high-speed crash in March that seriously injured her two passengers, including a teen boy.

Chanel Shante Caver pleaded guilty July 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to vehicular assault and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. A second vehicular assault count and obstructing official business were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.

A Miamisburg police officer spotted a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix crashed and on fire around 11:50 p.m. March 4 after it had fled a traffic stop. The car's speed was clocked at 102 mph just before the crash, according to a Miamisburg Police Department crash report.

The car crossed the center line on North Main Street, jumped the curb and struck a brick sign before catching fire. The driver, later identified as Caver, ran away, police said. Both of her passengers, a 34-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, suffered leg injuries reported to be serious and were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus, the report stated.

Caver received two days of jailtime credit toward her 36-month prison sentence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

