Woman sentenced for helping suspect evade police after homicide in 2020

A woman changed her plea and was sentenced after she helped a Sioux Falls homicide suspect flee from police in 2020, according to court documents.

Susan Alice Sanchez, 30, of Sioux Falls, requested her change of plea hearing move up by one month. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to the offense of aggravated eluding and accessory to felony on Monday.

Sanchez was charged after she drove to Colorado to pick up Josue Emmanuel Hernandez, 22, and Crystal Lorraine Mousseau, 29, both of Sioux Falls.

More Argus911: Six things we learned during Theresa Bentaas's sentencing in 1981 cold case of Baby Andrew.

The corner of Pine Meadows Place and Sandalwood Place is quiet the day after a homicide occurred on Thursday, December 31, in Sioux Falls.

The pair Sanchez picked up were wanted for the Dec. 30, 2020 homicide of Mitchell James Houchins, 30, of Sioux Falls, near West Pine Meadows Place and West Sandalwood Place.

Mousseau and Hernandez fled to Denver in the silver Kia Forte previously driven by the victim, according to court documents.

After their car was towed in Henderson, Colorado, the pair called Sanchez to pick them up, and they told her about the incident. Both Hernandez and Sanchez wanted to flee to Texas or California, but Mousseau demanded to return to Sioux Falls, according to court documents.

Prior reporting: Police make three arrests in connection to shooting death of Sioux Falls man.

All three were eventually arrested after returning to Sioux Falls.

Sanchez was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison with 7 years suspended and credit for nearly a year served in jail for the accessory to felony charge, according to court documents.

She also was sentenced to 5 years with two suspended for the aggravated eluding charge but that sentence would run consecutively with the first sentence, according to court documents.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and is set to be sentenced on Jan. 7, according to court documents. Mousseau has a jury trial set for Jan. 18.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls woman charged with accessory to felony changes plea