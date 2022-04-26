Woman sentenced for illegal receipt of SNAP benefits

Apr. 26—LIMA — A Lima woman who fraudulently obtained more than $22,000 in Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits over a five-year period was sentenced Monday to five years on probation.

Linda Mayberry, 47, pleaded guilty in March of 2022 to an amended fourth-degree felony charge of the attempted use of SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, over the period from February of 2013 to July of 2018.

She had been indicted by a grand jury in September of 2021 on a third-degree felony charge of the illegal use of SNAP benefits.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed handed down what he said was the longest possible term of probation at his disposal to Mayberry in addition to ordering her to pay restitution in the amount of $22,211 to the Allen County Department of Jobs & Family Services, the agency which oversees the SNAP program.

According to prosecutors, the woman failed to report to program authorities that another person was living in her home, which would have altered her eligibility for benefits.

Mayberry declined to make a statement during her sentencing hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court but did respond to questions posed by Reed.

"How will restitution be paid? Will it ever be repaid?" the judge asked.

Mayberry said she would make payments "every month from my disability check."

Reed was skeptical and told Mayberry an 18-month prison term will be hanging over her head should she fail to meet the terms of his sentence.

"You've got to play by the rules. If you cheat the rules you must be held accountable," the judge said. "The victims here are the taxpayers. We don't pay into programs like this for people to steal the benefits."

Joe Patton, executive director of the county Jobs & Family Services agency, said the amount of benefits stolen from the program was among the largest in recent history. He lauded the receipt of grant monies from the state of Ohio to enhance the fraud detection unit of the agency as a key in apprehending Mayberry and others who are abusing the system.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464