Woman sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in 5-year-old daughter's death

Bryce Foster sits with her then 3-year-old daughter, Kaysen Blackshear in 2018.

A Springdale mother who officials said stopped giving her 5-year-old daughter food and water and didn’t call 911 when the girl was in medical distress has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to newly filed court records.

Bryce Foster, 28, was sentenced in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison, a term that had been agreed upon as part of her plea. Both the plea and sentencing happened on Sept. 7, Foster's attorney, Jodie Ganote, confirmed.

On July 17, 2021, Foster drove her daughter, Kaysen Blackshear, to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s Liberty Township campus. When the child arrived, she was in full cardiac arrest.

Kaysen Blackshear

Kaysen was transferred to the hospital's main campus in Avondale where she died a few days later.

Kaysen was the subject of a 2018 Enquirer story that said she had a genetic disorder that led to seizures and developmental delays.

The day Kaysen was in medical distress, according to police, Foster tried “home remedies” and performed CPR for several hours before taking her to the hospital.

Kaysen was found to have swelling of the brain as well as injuries to her face and back, although those injuries are not believed to have contributed to her death.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined that her death was caused by the delay in providing medical care.

Foster also pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge, records show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Springdale mom pleads to involuntary manslaughter in daughter's death