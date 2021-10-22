Woman sentenced to jail for $68,000 theft from bank

Oct. 22—MANKATO — A Good Thunder woman who wrote a bad check was ordered to repay a Mankato bank over $68,000 and spend four months in jail.

Lisa Ann Phillips, 51, will report to jail next week after pleading guilty to felony theft by check in Blue Earth County District Court.

Phillips wrote a check from one bank account for $75,000 and deposited it into another account for her business, Blue Sky Farms, according to a court complaint. The check bounced after Phillips made multiple withdrawals from the second account.

Phillips was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation. She also was ordered to pay over $68,000 in restitution.

The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she completes those terms.