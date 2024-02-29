HILLSDALE — A homeless woman who pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine Jan. 8 during a plea hearing was sentenced to nine months jail and a nominal probation term Monday morning in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Amara Mckenzi Goins, 21, formerly of Onsted, was initially arrested for possessing counterfeit currency and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine for items discovered in her possession during a traffic stop by the Hillsdale City Police Department.

Officers discovered half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine in her vehicle when she was pulled over for traffic offenses.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said Goins also had 28 fake $100 bills and seven fake $50 bills and that the amount of methamphetamine led officers to believe she was dealing in the substance.

The original two offenses were dismissed pursuant to a plea bargain in the matters and Goins agreed to testify against a co-defendant in the case.

Goins was given credit for 77 days served in jail since her arrest and ordered to pay $958 in court costs and fees.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Woman sentenced to jail term for meth possession