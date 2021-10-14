Woman sentenced in Johnstown Galleria theft, assault

Oct. 14—EBENSBURG — A woman convicted in a June 2020 robbery and assault at the Johnstown Galleria was sentenced in Cambria County court on Thursday.

Tiffany E. Johnson, 37, was found guilty of conspiracy, retail theft, receiving stolen property, making a false report, false identification to law enforcement and recklessly endangering another person by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in a nonjury trial on Sept. 29.

Kiniry sentenced Johnson to six to 23 months incarceration and three to 12 months probation.

Johnson told the court she was not the same person she was when she committed the offense, and that if she were to be incarcerated, it would impact her four minor children and a minor grandchild that she cares for.

Charges were filed in November 2020 related to a robbery and assault on June 23, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson, a second woman and four juveniles made off with $3,639.42 in merchandise from Boscov's at the Galleria.

Police said all but one — an infant — were involved in the theft, with each person placing merchandise into bags, handbags and a baby stroller, according to the complaint.

The individuals were in the store for more than an hour, taking clothing, jewelry and other items, the complaint said.

An employee attempted to stop them as they passed the checkout area, then Johnson allegedly pushed him before someone sprayed pepper spray at him, police said.

The group ran out of the store and into a gold Lincoln Navigator. Johnson put the vehicle in reverse and struck the employee as he was calling in the registration number, the complaint said.

Russell Heiple, Johnson's attorney, said that she has a recent retail theft case that is awaiting a preliminary hearing, but that there were no mitigating factors to that case such as drugs, firearms or assault.

While Johnson asked Kiniry for a break, Kiniry noted that her record indicates that she has had several legal issues, but then not followed the rules of her probation.